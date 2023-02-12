Prime Volleyball League 2023, Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers: who will win today’s PVL match 10, and telecast details

The Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the 10th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 12.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts are on a roll at the moment as they have started their campaign with back-to-back wins, including a massive 4-1 victory over the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their previous fixture. The defending champions are currently placed second in the standings with four points and a point ratio of 1.122.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts were on the charge right from the first set as they didn’t give the Blackhawks any openings to make a comeback into the game. They won four straight sets to clinch their second victory of the season.

The Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in their opening game of the tournament as they lost 3-2 against the Chennai Blitz. They will be eager to register their first victory of the tournament as they currently stand seventh in the points table with a point ratio of 0.906.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 12, 2023, at 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Form Guide

Kolkata Thunderbolts: W-W-W-W-W

Kochi Blue Spikers: L-L-L-L-W

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Squad

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, and Suryansh Tomar.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, and C Venu.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Dushyanth GN

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Match Prediction

The Kolkata Thunderbolts are playing as a combined unit at the moment. The trio of Ashwal Rai, K Rahul, and Vinit Kumar were instrumental in their previous win against Hyderabad as they notched up 15,13, and 12 points, respectively. They will look to carry forward their fine form in the upcoming matches as well.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers looked off-colour in their opening game of the tournament. Jibin Sebastian was the only positive for the team who scored an impressive nine points in the game. However, he needs more support from other players if they wish to challenge an in-form Kolkata Thunderbolts in their upcoming game.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Thunderbolts to win this game.

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

