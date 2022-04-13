Commonwealth Games 2022: India to send 15-member weightlifting contingent

India will send a 15-member weightlifting contingent, excluding coaches and support staff, to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), which is set to take place in Birmingham, England between July 28 and August 8, 2022.

The Indian squad will be spearheaded by the 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Meanwhile, eight men and seven women Indian weightlifters will compete in 15 out of the 16 allotted weight divisions at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had planned to send former world junior bronze medalist Jhilli Dalabehera to compete in the 49 kg and Mirabai in the 55 kg categories for the 2022 CWG. The decision was taken to increase the chances of bagging maximum medals at the mega event.

However, a change in entry rules by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) dented the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists’ prospects of competing in the 55 kg category at CWG. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rejected the IWLF's appeal, owing to certain rules and regulations. India will also go unrepresented in 64 kg at the mega event.

Unfortunately, Jhilli Dalabehera failed to find a spot in the CWG squad. She won a silver in the women's 49 kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. Dalabehera lifted a total of 167 kg (73 + 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigeria who had a total effort of 168 kg (72+96).

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian squad

Indian weightlifting contingent for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG):

Men: Sanket Sargar (55 kg), Gururaja (61 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Lovepreet Singh (109 kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109 kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Bindyarani Devi (55 kg), Popy Hazarika (59 kg), Harjinder Kaur (71 kg), Punam Yadav (76 kg), B.N. Usha (87 kg), Purnima Pandey (+87 kg)

Coaches: Vijay Sharma, Pramod Kumar Sharma, Sandip Kumar and Dathan A.P

Manager: Anande Gowda

