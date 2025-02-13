3 most impressive Team Canada players from 4-3 overtime win over Sweden feat. Sidney Crosby

It's officially time for the 4 Nations Face-off tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday night from Montreal's Bell Centre. It was essentially a home game for Canada as they took on Sweden, as a sellout crowd of overwhelming Canadian-supporting fans packed the venue.

The pro-Canadian crowd went home happy, as Canada picked up a 4-3 overtime victory thanks to Mitch Marner's overtime goal to cap what was a thrilling tournament opener.

Right away, the talent level on Team Canada was obvious. They scored less than a minute into the opening 20 minutes of play, as Nathan MacKinnon struck on the power play:

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins increased the lead to 2-0 with his first goal of the tournament; Canada took their 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

However, Sweden managed to halve Canada's lead thanks to Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin roofing a shot over the glove of Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington at the midway point of the second period.

Late in the middle frame, Mark Stone restored the two-goal lead for Canada with his first of the tournament.

However, Sweden wasn't going away quietly. They mounted a comeback effort that eventually saw them knot the score at 3-3 with goals from Adrian Kempe early in the third period followed by the tying score from Joel Eriksson-Ek.

The game went into overtime to eventually settle a winner. After a series of great saves on both ends of the ice, a wrist shot from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner beat goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Marner had better enjoy it, because it won't be long before he returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs, a bitter rival of Montreal.

3 Most Impressive players

#1. Sidney Crosby

Given the captaincy to once again lead the Canadian squad, Crosby demonstrated why he continues to be one of the top players in the NHL even at 37 years of age.

Crosby led Canada with three points on the night, all of them assists. Not only did he pick up the helper on MacKinnon's first period power-play goal, but he also assisted on Marner's overtime game-winner.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon was all over the ice for Team Canada, not only scoring the first goal but also getting another five shots on Gustavsson.

He had two prime chances in overtime but was robbed by the Swedish goaltender. As part of the win, he finished a +2 with six shots and two hits.

#3. Mitch Marner

Often maligned for not coming through in big games for the Maple Leafs come playoff time, Marner delivered the knockout punch to Team Sweden with a laser of a wrist shot that beat Gustavsson cleanly.

The goal secured the victory for Canada, starting them off on the right foot in the tournament.

