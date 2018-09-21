Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Naveen upsets defending world champion Fix on way to reaching junior worlds final

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Sep 2018, 22:40 IST

<p>


Trnava (Slovakia), Sept 21 (PTI) Indian grappler Naveen Sihag shocked defending champion Daton Duain Fix to progress to the 57kg gold medal bout on the opening day of the men's free style competition at the junior world wrestling championship while Mansi grabbed a bronze in the women's 57kg here on Friday.

Sihag upset the American 5-4 in a close semifinal, in which he surprised his formidable opponent with his tactics. The American grappler had emerged a world champion in Finland last year, conceding just one point in the entire tournament.

Sihag will now clash with Russia's Akhmed Idrisov to become a world champion.

Sihag had tough time against Kyrgyzstan's in his opening round, scoring a 4-4 win over Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu. However, he outplayed Goga Dzigua 9-2 in the quarterfinals.

Mansi overcame Canada's Hannah Fay Tayor in the women's 57kg bout to win her first medal at the World championship. Anshu Malik had won a bronze on Thursday in the 59kg.

Four other Indians in action in the men's free style, fell in the quarterfinals.

Rohit lost 6-10 to Nicolai Grahmez after defeating China's Chao Zheng 4-2 in the 65kg category.

Vishal Kaliramana lost the 70kg quarterfinal 7-9 to Moldova's Vasile Diacon while Sandeep Mann was outplayed by Japan's Hayato Ishiguro as he lost the 79kg quarterfinal by fall.

In the 97kg, Amit Saroha lost by technical superiority to Turkey's Feyzullah Akturk

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
