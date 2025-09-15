World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 3: Kyle Snyder advances to semifinals, David Carr & Roman Bravo-Young to wrestle for bronze

The third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 saw several US athletes in action, including Kyle Snyder, Real Woods, Levi Haines, Trent Hidlay, Cristelle Rodriguez, and Jacarra Winchester.

Ad

Snyder and Woods made their tournament debuts in the men’s freestyle 97 kg and 65 kg categories, while Cristelle Rodriguez and Jacarra Winchester debuted in the women’s freestyle 55 kg and 59 kg categories. Haines and Hidlay will compete in the medal matches for 79 kg and 92 kg.

10-time World and Olympic medalist Snyder advanced to the semifinals, defeating Zbigniew Baranowski 5-0. He will next face Arash Yoshida. Woods and Rodriguez have repechage hopes, but Jacarra Winchester was eliminated.

Ad

Trending

Notably, the medal matches for 57 kg and 74 kg were also scheduled for today. Spencer Lee, seeded in 57 kg, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Arsen Harutyunyan. Meanwhile, David Carr won his repechage match by tech fall, moving into the bronze medal match at 74 kg, where he will face World and Olympic Champion Zaurbek Sidakov. Mexico’s Roman Bravo Young will face Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan in the 57 kg bronze medal match.

Ad

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Final Results

Here are the quarterfinal results from the third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025:

65 kg

Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili defeated Sujeet Sujeet 6-5 (VPO1)

Umidjon Jalolov defeated Sebastian C. Rivera 5-3 (VPO1)

Kotaro Kiyooka defeated Ibragim Sharaputtinovich Ibragimov 3-0 (VPO)

Peiman Bioukagha Biabani defeated Andrii Biliichuk 5-2 (VPO1)

97 kg

Amirali Hamid Azarpira defeated Vicky Vicky 10-0 (VSU)

Kyle Frederick Snyder defeated Zbigniew Baranowski 5-0 (VPO)

Arash Yoshida defeated Givi Matcharashvili 6-2 (VPO1)

Akhmed Tazhudinov defeated Magomed Kurbanov 10-9 (VPO1)

Ad

Here are the repechage round results from the third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025:

57 kg

Darian Toi Cruz defeated Guesseppe Ricardo Rea Villarroel 7-0 (VPO)

Garette Austin Saunders defeated Rin Sakamoto 0-0 (VIN)

Vladimir Egorov defeated Garette Austin Saunders 10-0 (VSU)

Roman Guillermo Bravo Young defeated Darian Toi Cruz 6-2 (VPO1)

74 kg

Ok Chol Han defeated Vitali Ihnatovich 10-0 (VSU)

Tugsjargal Erdenebat defeated Ibragim Ruslanovich Veliev 11-4 (VPO1)

Giorgi Elbakidze defeated Ok Chol Han 6-1 (VPO1)

David Aaron Carr defeated Tugsjargal Erdenebat 10-0 (VSU)

Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei defeated Giorgi Elbakidze 12-1 (VSU1)

Ad

79 kg

Ryunosuke Kamiya defeated Tu Erxun Aheiyou 11-0 (VSU)

Khidir Kurban A Saipudinov defeated Bumgue Seo 10-0 (VSU)

Dzhabrail Gadzhiev defeated Ryunosuke Kamiya 5-3 (VPO1)

Khidir Kurban A Saipudinov defeated Akhmed Usmanov 4-2 (VPO1)

92 kg

Samuel Scherrer defeated Redjep Hajdari 4-2 (VPO1)

Benjamin Konrad Honis defeated Alperen Tokgoz 7-4 (VPO1)

Miriani Maisuradze defeated Samuel Scherrer 4-1 (VPO1)

Kamil Kurugliyev defeated Benjamin Konrad Honis 4-3 (VPO1)

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Schedule for Day 4

Complete Schedule for Day 4: September 16, Tuesday

Ad

Women’s freestyle qualification rounds: 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg

Men’s freestyle repechage: 65 kg, 97 kg

Women’s freestyle repechage: 55 kg, 59 kg

Women’s freestyle semi-finals: 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg

Men’s freestyle medal matches: 65 kg, 97 kg

Women’s freestyle medal matches: 55 kg, 59 kg

The results of Day 2 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 can be found here.

The results of Day 1 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 can be found here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More