Wrestling selection trials for Olympic qualifiers, Asian Championships postponed to March

The Ad-hoc Committee, an interim committee overseeing and supervising the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), stated on February 9, Friday, that they will organize the selection trials for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Champions on March 10 and 11.

The Committee went on to state that trials were initially scheduled to be held from February 27 to 29. However, the trails are being postponed because of the delay in organizing the National Championships, which concluded last Monday, and due to some other ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

Reportedly, the trials have been postponed to March to allow more time for experienced wrestlers, including a few who participated in the protests against the WFI top brass in 2023.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat, the two-time World Championships bronze medallist and the prominent face in the protests, made a remarkable comeback to the competition after her successful knee surgery and bagged the women’s 55kg crown.

17 more quotas can be won for the Paris 2024 Olympics

The trials for men in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling disciplines are scheduled to take place in Sonepat, while Patiala will be the venue for the women’s trials.

“The winner of the trials in Olympic weight categories will represent India in upcoming Olympic qualifiers, including the Asian Olympic qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Olympic qualifiers (May 9-12),” the statement read.

Athletes, who secured second place in Olympic categories and the winners in non-Olympic weight categories are set to compete in the Asian championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. This campaign is scheduled to take place from April 11 to 16.

Antim Panghal (53kg), who clinched a bronze in the World Championships in 2023, is the only Indian wrestler to win an Olympic spot so far. He will be given a direct entry to compete at the Asian championships.

Indian wrestlers can win 17 more quota places in the remaining two qualifiers. (five in women's wrestling, six in Greco-Roman, and six in freestyle).

In December 2023, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member ad hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This decision came after the sports ministry suspended the wrestling body for failing to adhere to the provisions outlined in its constitution while making decisions.