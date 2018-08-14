Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best and Worst of RAW Before SummerSlam

25.14K   //    14 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST

What a fantastic episode of RAW this week, before SummerSlam!
Quite often, RAW becomes a tedious affair across three hours. I'm glad to report that this was not the case this week. In my opinion, RAW was a power packed show that had some fabulous moments. Even the weak points were not necessarily filler.

In my mind, this was the strongest episode of RAW in quite a while. And I've been reviewing RAW every week, for this very column. This week did not feel like work and I genuinely felt like a fan, yet again.

So, as is tradition following RAW, I shall pick out what I liked about the show and separate it from what I did not particularly care for. And as always, I would very much like to hear what you folks have to say.

Therefore, I invite you, ladies and gentlemen, to leave a comment in the section right below!

#1 Best: The return of the lunatic

I think all the stars aligned this week for Dean Ambrose's return. Renee Young was at the commentary table (although she didn't say a word), the build-up was fantastic with WWE using Seth Rollins' real life China visit to explain why wasn't at the arena, and in my mind, Angle, Ziggler and McIntyre too, played their cards absolutely right.

We all had a feeling that Ambrose would show up and align himself with The Kingslayer, considering this segment was kept for the end and not the Reigns-Heyman bit. Even then, the pop when The Lunatic finally appeared on screen was massive! I particularly loved how Ambrose has changed up his look and to many, looks like a real 'lunatic' now.

How often is it that the payoff at the end of three hours of RAW is very genuinely worth it? This was one of those weeks.

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
