10 Best Baby Faces in WWE of this decade

Bayley has been one of the best Babyface

Pro Wrestling totally depends on their storytelling and characters. Over the years we have seen some iconic characters in WWE like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE has given us some characters which just cannot be hated, we want to see them overcome all the odds which makes them a living breathing superhero.

If we see the history, baby faces are the ones who sell the tickets. From Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, the babyfaces have always been the main attraction of the company.

In the modern world of WWE where it is very difficult to make an impact, there are some superstars who have made a special place in the fan's heart as a hero.

#10 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is still one of the most loved wrestlers in WWE

Dolph Ziggler is undoubtedly the most underutilized and overlooked superstar in the modern era.

He easily could have been the Shawn Michaels of this generation. However, regardless of his horrible booking, he still is one of the most loved wrestlers in WWE.

Of course, he is a heel right now and he is quite good at that too, but he is a natural babyface. People care about him and connect with him.

The start of his baby face run was pretty much amazing. Who can forget the moment when he cashed in his money in the bank contract on Alberto Del Rio, the night after Wrestlemania 29.

He was the guy to watch in 2014 when he fought against Team Authority at Survivor Series and winning the match for his team by being the sole survivor. His Intercontinental Championship reign in 2014 felt a legit title run.

His feud with The Miz in 2016 was the best part of SmackDown live at that time and his promo, where he said that he will leave the company if he couldn't beat The Miz is one of his best mic work.