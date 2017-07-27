10 Shocking Moments from WWF (WWE) 1997

A look back at arguably the most important year in WWF (WWE) history.

The most important year for wrestling?

The WWF Attitude Era is officially seen as lasting from 1998 - 2001, but it's safe to say that none of that action would have been possible if it wasn't for the changes that the company made throughout 1997. If Vince McMahon hadn't have grasped the opportunities being presented to him in that year, it's quite possible that there wouldn't be a WWE today, 20 years later.

For this reason, 1997, at least in this writer's opinion, was the most important year for the wrestling business as a whole. Much of what we went on to enjoy in the years following it, and to a lesser extent the kind of content we get today, was born in 1997. The year was filled with what-if moments, signature face/heel turns and above all else, moments that shocked us all. Here are the top 10 shocking moments from WWF 1997:

#1 The debut of Kane / First Hell in a Cell match

That's gotta be Kane!

If there was ever an example of just how gifted at storytelling the WWF used to be, the debut of Kane in October 1997 has to be one of the most overt. After a couple of years of treading water and struggling to make less than convincing gimmicks work, Glen Jacobs finally found his calling as a professional wrestler.

To be given the responsibility of acting as the brother of The Undertaker and being thrown right into the mix of the upper mid-card is not something everyone would have been able to handle. A lot of credit needs to go to Jacobs for just how good of a job he made of Kane.

There were so many elements that went into making this debut feel special. First, we had the mystique surrounding the relationship between The Undertaker and his manager Paul Bearer.

In an attempt to keep Taker from leaving his service as a client, Bearer blackmailed the Phenom, promising to uncover a dark secret from his past. We slowly learned, as the weeks went on, that The Undertaker had a younger brother who was thought to have died in a fire at their family home.

After a particularly heated exchange took place between the two, Paul finally announced to the world that Kane was still very much alive and he held his big brother personally responsible for what had happened to him and their parents all those years ago. We all suspected that Kane would soon be making an appearance in the company, but the exact date was not revealed.

Around a similar time, the professional rivalry that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were experiencing in 1996 was slowly turning into something much more personal. Shawn was named as the special guest referee for the WWF Championship match between Bret and Taker at Summerslam.

After Bret spat in Shawn's face towards the end of the match, Michaels attempted to retaliate with a chair shot to the head. Bret managed to duck out of the way and Shawn ended up incapacitating Undertaker. He was then forced to do his duty and count the 123 and announce Bret as the new WWF Champion.

The Undertaker understandably wanted to exact revenge on Shawn, and the two would go on to face each other in the first ever Hell in a Cell match. This, in itself, was a psychological masterpiece, with Shawn, in particular, making you realise just how intimidating this structure was meant to be. The match received 5-stars from Dave Meltzer and many would argue that there has not been a better HIAC match since.

And if the match itself was not enough, fans were treated to one hell of an ending too. Just as it looked like Taker was ready to put Michaels out of his misery, out went the lights and up rose the flames. Kane emerged with Paul Bearer, ripped off the door to the cell and floored his brother with a tombstone piledriver.

Sometimes it can be difficult for younger fans to fully appreciate why so many of us go on about the Attitude Era and stars from the past, but by just watching this feud alone on the WWE Network, you'll go some way to understanding us more clearly.