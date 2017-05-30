10 things WWE fans are desperately waiting for in 2017

The WWE Universe is waiting on these great events.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 21:04 IST

2017 started off as a year of high hopes for WWE fans all around the world following a pretty damn good end to 2016 – especially following the Brand Split. Unfortunately, the start to 2017 hasn't been all that great.

The inevitable Roman Reigns push drained a lot of enthusiasm and optimism from the WWE Universe and that coupled with some more then questionable booking decisions has left the WWE in a state of mediocrity.

But, there is more than half the year remaining and professional wrestling fans are hoping for some marked improvement in the product the WWE puts out week after week on Monday nights on Raw, Tuesday nights on Smackdown and twice a month on pay-per-views.

There are plenty of demands from different sections of the WWE fanbase on what they want to see and today we look at ten such things which are hotly anticipated. So, without any further ado, here is a list of 10 things WWE fans are desperately waiting for in 2017:

#10 Adam Cole Baybay

Just sign him already!

Adam Cole is one of the finest professional wrestlers on the independent scene today and just a few weeks ago after Ring of Honor's War of the Worlds pay-per-view, his contract with the company expired, leaving him as a free agent. Naturally, this began to fuel rumours of Cole coming to WWE.

It seems to be a case of when rather than if he returns, and WWE fans all around the world can't wait to hear the words "Adam Cole Baybay!" on NXT.