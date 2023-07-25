10-time champion to dethrone Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility.

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Rollins won his first WWE World Title in nearly four years and made history after defeating AJ Styles in a spectacular battle.

Currently, Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against Finn Balor at SummerSlam, but if he triumphs, a ghost from his past might await him at Survivor Series 2023 in the form of the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar previously expressed interest in the title on the May 8 episode of WWE RAW when he paused to inspect the title after beating down The American Nightmare. It seemed possible that WWE was implying that the Beast Incarnate would eventually capture the title.

The buildup to each of Seth Rollins and Lesnar's past encounters has been classy, and the next encounter will be no different.

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have a long history with each other

Rollins had a long history of working with Lesnar over the years. The Visionary cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31 and won his first WWE Title. The Architect also defeated The Beast at Summerslam 2019 and WrestleMania 35.

Both are now engaged with different opponents for SummerSlam; the next major event will be Survivor Series, and both stars will need to go on to set up their next big matchups, which will most likely be at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins vs The Beast at Survivor Series would be an important clash, given that Rollins already holds two victories over the Beast; a Survivor Series fight between them would be huge, especially since the World Heavyweight Championship would be on the line.

It is currently unknown what WWE has in store for Rollins following SummerSlam if he is successful in defeating Balor there. On the other hand, attempting to defend the championship against the most decorated combat sports athlete of all time would be something else.

