10-time champion to make WWE return soon? Analyzing Nia Jax's crucial involvement in major swerve

WWE fans were shocked when former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax returned to the promotion for the first time since her brief appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The mighty woman appeared at the end of the show.

This week's RAW main event featured Rhea Ripley clashing with Raquel Rodriguez. The two women had a hard-hitting bout, but Big Mami Cool seemingly had the upper hand over The Eradicator. Then Nia surprisingly showed up and hit a Samoan Drop on the floor, hurting Raquel badly.

Nia then attacked Rhea to close the show. While this will naturally lead to a big-time match or maybe even a feud between the pair, Jax's return could also mean another superstar will be making a comeback. For the first time in a long time, Tamina could return to WWE television.

The nine-time 24/7 Champion and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent from in-ring action for quite some time. Her last match with the company came in February on Main Event. Her only major bout of the year was in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Nia and Tamina were once a powerful tag team. Beyond that, the two are cousins, which could make the dominant duo a danger to the rest of the roster. With Jax back in action, Tamina could quickly follow suit. The tag team division would be wise to be wary.

Nia's cousin Jey Uso recently returned to WWE RAW as well

Beyond the possible return of Tamina, Nia Jax does have another family member on WWE Monday Night RAW. Jey Uso has officially been a part of the brand since the announcement at Payback.

At the Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. There, The American Nightmare revealed that he used his stroke to help Jey move over to the red brand. Things haven't exactly been going smoothly for Uso, however.

Most of the RAW roster is very much against him. Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and seemingly Kevin Owens are just a few of the stars not happy with a former rival and Bloodline member joining their otherwise harmonious locker room.

Thankfully, Jey Uso does have some friends on WWE RAW. Sami Zayn, in particular, has been extremely supportive of his "Ucey" friend. Perhaps more interestingly, The Judgment Day is also trying to recruit Main Event Jey Uso for their stable. Now, however, he also has family on the brand.

