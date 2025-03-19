10-time champion to return after 611 days on WWE RAW to help Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

WWE is currently on a multi-week European tour. Last Friday's SmackDown aired from Spain and this past Monday's edition of RAW took place in Belgium. The atmosphere has been incredible thus far.

The company will be returning with television in the United States in April. Notably, WWE Monday Night RAW will take place live from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, April 7th. At that show, there is a chance that Brock Lesnar could make his return after 611 days to aid Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is currently dealing with a trio of stars he never expected to battle. His issues with The Rock have resumed, but now he also has to deal with hip-hop star Travis Scott and John Cena, who shockingly turned heel recently. Unfortunately for Cody, he is all alone. This could be where the former 10-time World Champion comes in.

Brock Lesnar used to live in Minnesota prior to moving to Canada, so the former WWE Champion is treated like a hometown boy there. If Brock were to return at any point, it would likely be there and potentially by Cody's side.

The American Nightmare and The Beast had a bitter rivalry in 2023, but it ultimately ended with the pair shaking hands and embracing at SummerSlam. That was the last time Brock appeared for the company, too. Given that they share mutual respect, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility that Brock aids Cody on RAW.

If Brock Lesnar does return to WWE television, he could be in Cody Rhodes' corner at WrestleMania

Brock has been away from WWE programming for nearly two years now. While he may not be back anytime soon due to his name being dropped in Janel Grant's lawsuit, fans could be surprised by his comeback at any time.

If he does indeed show up to the Minneapolis edition of RAW, this could then lead to Brock having a key role at WrestleMania. While he's unlikely to be slotted into a match at the last minute, he could play a role in the main event.

Brock could be in Cody's corner for the main event. The American Nightmare will be defending his world title against John Cena. As noted, The Rock and Travis Scott have Cena's back and will likely be in his corner at The Show Of Shows.

If Cody Rhodes has Brock Lesnar in his corner, it neutralizes The Rock. This, then, could allow The American Nightmare to take Cena on without fear of interference.

