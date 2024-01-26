Gunther has been an incredibly dominant Intercontinental Champion, but could a legend win the Royal Rumble match and challenge him at WWE WrestleMania 40?

The winner of the Royal Rumble match usually goes on to challenge a World Champion at WrestleMania. However, considering the current scenario, Gunther has arguably made the Intercontinental Championship as prestigious as any World Championship in WWE. Could the tides change this time?

If the company plans to treat the Intercontinental Championship like a World Title, the winner of the 2024 Men's Rumble could realistically challenge The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This star could be none other than Brock Lesnar.

The two Titans had a brief confrontation during the 30-man match in 2023, seemingly teasing a future encounter. If that was indeed a tease, Lesnar returning and shocking fans on January 27 is possible. However, this first-time-ever clash isn't anywhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now.

Gunther should 'eat Brock Lesnar alive' at WrestleMania 40, claims wrestling veteran ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

While a large portion of WWE fans are anticipating The Ring General's clash with The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 40, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently discussed why he believes Gunther should 'eat Brock Lesnar alive' at The Show of Shows.

He referenced the scenario of Survivor Series 2016 when Goldberg shocked the world by defeating the 10-time World Champion in under 2 minutes.

"He has got to eat Brock alive. I know you think I'm crazy. He's got to eat him alive. Can you imagine that? [Remember when Brock faced Goldberg and Goldberg kinda pushed him down, he gave him that look like 'Oh, sh*t.' If he does that with Gunther, man, that just makes him.] It does," he said.

Matt Morgan added how the shock factor will help the current Intercontinental Champion more than it helped the WCW Legend.

"And with Goldberg when he did it, that was very like, 'Holy cr*p! Did that really just happen?' We weren't like, 'Oh my God! Goldberg is the man.' We were like, 'Come on dude, Brock would kill this guy.' Like, if Gunther did it, he's still young and he's still on his upswing, it would do so much more for him than it did for Goldberg that night."

If the much-awaited dream match is in plans for WWE WrestleMania 40, Brock Lesnar should ideally return at Royal Rumble 2024 to start building the storyline.

