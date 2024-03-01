10-time WWE champion to invade SmackDown and announce major first-time-ever match for WrestleMania? Possibility explored

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will have The Rock and The Bloodline present on the show. This will be The Brahma Bull’s second appearance on the blue brand after the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Apart from that, Seth Rollins is also involved in The American Nightmare's ongoing heated feud with The Bloodline. As the story unfolds, The Great One, The Visionary, The American Nightmare, and The Tribal Chief become more tangled with each other.

Apart from them, there are two other superstars who have been colliding as a part of The Bloodline saga: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Considering Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are outnumbered by The Bloodline on SmackDown, Jey Uso can finally show up on the blue brand and ambush Jimmy Uso for costing him matches, thus maintaining an equilibrium in the process.

Once Jey attacks Jimmy, The Yeet Master can side with Rhodes and Rollins and pitch another match for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40, that being Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

The twin brothers facing each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All has been teased for a while. Even Jey Uso revealed that it was their dream match. However, even before the match happens, Main Event Jey Uso will need to be cautious of his brother.

Jimmy Uso has been continuously causing interferences in Jey Uso’s matches. So, if Jey comes to SmackDown to attack Jimmy, the latter will then have a chance to disrupt Jey Uso’s match against Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW next week.

Top RAW Superstars are expected to be present on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

While it is speculated that Jey Uso will finally show up on SmackDown to ambush Jimmy Uso, it has been reported that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be present on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

It so happens that The Rock is expected to answer Cody Rhodes’ open challenge. The American Nightmare issued a challenge to The Brahma Bull on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

As of now, The Rock’s in-ring participation at WrestleMania 40 has not been officially confirmed by WWE.

