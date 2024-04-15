10-time WWE Champion must help Cody Rhodes if The Bloodline targets him following Roman Reigns' removal as Tribal Chief

Cody Rhodes will face either AJ Styles or LA Knight at the Backlash Premium Live Event in early May, but at the same time, he will need to have his sights set on the newest version of The Bloodline that seems to have taken shape following the departure of Roman Reigns.

On the April 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa hinted that he was the new leader of The Bloodline, while bringing in Tama Tonga as the newest member of the faction. The duo attacked Jimmy Uso and is expected to target more superstars in the coming weeks.

One of them could be the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, not only because of his history with The Bloodline, which reached its zenith at Night Two of WrestleMania 40, but because it would help them make a statement early on

If this happens, fans could expect one superstar to come to the aid of The American Nightmare and this should be no other than the 10-time WWE Champion Randy Orton.

The Viper has his own history with The Bloodline, while he will not be the first challenger for Rhodes' title at Backlash.

Randy Orton still upset with Solo Sikoa costing him the championship at 2024 Royal Rumble

Randy Orton was back for revenge at the 2024 Royal Rumble and came close to dethroning Roman Reigns, but Solo Sikoa was there to attack The Viper and help The Tribal Chief retain his title.

It appears Orton has not forgotten what The Enforcer of The Bloodline did, so coming to the aid of Rhodes to fight The Bloodline would make sense.

It would help Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton form an alliance

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been great friends and The American Nightmare has often called The Viper his mentor. Thus, battling The Bloodline would be the perfect opportunity for the superstar duo to form an alliance and work as a tag team.

This would be the first time since the Legacy days that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton would work together, and with Orton currently out of the title picture, the WWE Universe could expect the WWE to go to that direction.

It would lead to Randy Orton building some momentum before challenging Cody Rhodes

It is a no-brainer that Randy Orton will be one of the next challengers for Cody Rhodes' title, as The Viper has made it clear that he wants to become champion again.

With that in mind, an alliance with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline would help build some momentum for the 10-time WWE Champion and it would make it easier to make a heel turn and emerge as Rhodes' next challenger, with the reigning champion maintaining his status as the top babyface in WWE.

