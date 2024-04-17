10-time WWE champion must return after 273 days to confront Cody Rhodes at Backlash France

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes not only defeated Roman Reigns but also created history. By beating The Tribal Chief, Rhodes started a new era in the Stamford-based promotion. It is now expected that Rhodes will lead the company in this era by being the champion the people deserve.

For his first title defense, The American Nightmare will compete at Backlash against the winner of AJ Styles vs. LA Knight. While both superstars have the skills it takes to face Rhodes, there is another superstar who must return to WWE and attack the champion in France.

The Superstar in question is Brock Lesnar. After Triple H made it clear that Lesnar isn't gone from WWE, several fans have been anticipating his return. Hence, it would be great to see The Beast Incarnate attack Cody Rhodes in France. The reason behind the same can be attributed to their feud in 2023.

Last year, Lesnar and Rhodes were involved in a rivalry that saw them compete thrice. While many believed Lesnar would walk away the victor, Rhodes managed to win this feud by beating Lesnar on two occasions. Hence, The Beast Incarnate has a legitimate reason to attack Rhodes at Backlash.

Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes at Backlash will be a legitimate surprise for everyone

When AJ Styles traveled to Australia to attack LA Knight at Elimination Chamber, it left the WWE Universe in shock. Hence, one can only imagine how fans would react if Brock Lesnar traveled to France and attacked Cody Rhodes, who is arguably one of the biggest faces WWE has seen.

Also, by booking Lesnar to attack Rhodes in France, the Stamford-based promotion will be able to deliver a message that international Premium Live Events are a must-see. This would really help the promotion with regard to its ratings and popularity overseas.

A World Title feud would be beneficial before Brock Lesnar faces Gunther

Until a few months ago, the WWE Universe was stoked to see a match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 40. However, since that match did not happen, WWE could look to book it now. If Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes at Backlash, then a match between the two will most likely take place.

This is where Gunther could make an appearance and cost Lesnar his title shot against Rhodes. By doing so, the former Intercontinental Champion will get Lesnar's attention.

As of today, Lesnar is still a massive name, and simply booking him against Gunther would not make sense – especially when the Austrian does not hold the Intercontinental Title anymore. This is why WWE could use the story between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar to set up a potential rivalry between Gunther and Lesnar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback