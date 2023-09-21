10-time WWE Champion to be traded to SmackDown in a surprise move? Exploring the possibility

Since Jey Uso arrived on RAW from SmackDown, the brand in blue is yet to acquire a superstar in return. While several speculations suggest Cody Rhodes be traded to the Friday Night Show, there is a chance that a 10-time WWE Champion could soon be seen competing on SmackDown.

The champion in question is Brock Lesnar. Given that so much emphasis is placed on Rhodes moving to SmackDown, WWE could surprise fans by moving Lesnar instead. On the show, Lesnar could also have many top-class feuds against the likes of LA Knight and Bobby Lashley.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes seems to be doing well for himself on RAW. He and Jey Uso complement each other well, and also receive a great response from the crowd. Hence, he can continue doing the same on the red brand and take his potential feud with Roman Reigns from there if it is meant to be.

While this angle is speculative, if it happens, seeing Brock Lesnar on SmackDown will be exciting for the WWE Universe. Even though Lesnar can't challenge for Roman Reigns' title, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion pulls some strings, to book an epic feud between the two on SmackDown.

WWE Veteran believes it would be a good idea if Cody Rhodes never beats SmackDown superstar

When Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE last year, many were convinced he would do what his father couldn't, win the World Championship title. While The American Nightmare certainly came close to doing the same at WrestleMania 39, he eventually lost to Roman Reigns, leaving the story incomplete.

On an episode of Tuesday With The Taskmaster, WWE Veteran Kevin Sullivan was asked what if Rhodes never beats Reigns, and the story remains unfinished. Sullivan answered it would be a great idea and explained why he felt so. The veteran said:

"That's a great idea. Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That's something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn't beat Roman. I thought Sami's people would've turned on Cody because he'd just come in, he didn't get over."

He further continued:

"He was Cody Rhodes and he got over, and it's because he had been there for years, left, made a huge name for himself, came back. I thought if he had won here, it would almost look like he was a corporate champion. I like that he didn't go over and it's going to be interesting to see where they go with WrestleMania 40 with Cody if The Rock comes in for Roman."

Whether Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns or not is something to be seen. However, given his popularity, one would expect The American Nightmare to win a World Title somewhere down the line.

