11-time champion to retire Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg's last WWE match was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. However, his last WWE appearance was at Bad Blood 2024 where he had a ringside confrontation with Gunther over The Ring General's remarks. Following that, Da Man confirmed his plans to return to the squared circle in 2025 for his retirement match.

Considering the current World Heavyweight Champion passed his remarks when the Hall of Famer was sitting with his wife and son, some have speculated that Gunther will be his final challenger. However, Da Man might go up against one of WWE's top babyfaces, Jey Uso.

Currently, Goldberg is a babyface. He has never been a heel in WWE, but that might change in 2025. The wrestling juggernaut has been surprising the WWE Universe one heel turn at a time such as Kevin Owens and John Cena. At this point, the Hall of Famer turning heel will only add to the company's rising momentum. Following the change of character, Da Man can set his eyes on the company's most popular babyface, Main Event Jey.

It is being predicted that he will return to WWE after WrestleMania 41 or at the premium live event. If it's at the event, he can make a comeback after Jey Uso vs. Gunther, and turn heel on Main Event Jey. The heel turn can become even more memorable if the 10-time tag team champion dethrones Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

If Da Man sets his eyes on the new babyface champion for his retirement match, it can become worthy of the main event at SummerSlam 2025.

Goldberg has immense praise for Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter is in a feud with Randy Orton after almost costing The Viper his career in 2024 by using the banned piledriver move on him. The Apex Predator returned at Elimination Chamber, and reignited his rivalry with KO.

Goldberg was in a feud with Owens back in 2017. The Hall of Famer won the Universal Championship match at Fastlane, but The Prizefighter was never granted a rematch. Recently, the former WCW Champion took to social media to discuss it.

He referred to KO as a "big bloody some b*tch", before revealing that he had nothing but utmost respect for his former rival.

