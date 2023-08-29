11-time champion to turn heel on WWE RAW soon? The hints are there!

WWE RAW featured many big moments and some high-quality in-ring action. One of the best bouts of the night saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods clash with Erik and Ivar. The New Day and The Viking Raiders have been beefing since Kofi returned to action.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were ringside for the bout, as they also have had issues with The Viking Raiders. When the bout began to get a little chaotic, Ivar threw himself and Kofi into Drew and Riddle, which only led to things breaking down further.

McIntyre was furious and threw the two heavy chairs they had been sitting on. The first was tossed into the ring, while the second was aimed towards Erik. He missed the target, however, and ended up nailing Xavier Woods hard. While it appeared to be accidental, it may lead to a major character change.

Woods can't be happy after taking a chair to the head for something he didn't even do. While Kofi Kingston noted during WWE RAW that he didn't hold any resentment towards the duo, there's no guarantee that the same applies to Woods.

Kofi certainly believes that Xavier wouldn't harbor resentment, but ultimately, it remains to be seen if he does. Woods could stew and grumble over what happened.

If so, the bitterness could lead the former King of the Ring winner to snap and attack The Scottish Psychopath, thus turning heel in the process.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will seek revenge on WWE RAW next week

Xavier Woods' reaction to what went down on WWE RAW remains to be seen, but fans do know when they'll be able to see The Scottish Psychopath and The Original Bro in action soon. The pair will have a chance at securing revenge on next week's show.

Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre are set to battle Erik and Ivar on Monday Night RAW. The two teams won't be going at it in just a standard tag team match, however. The bout will be a Tornado Tag Team Match.

A Tornado Tag Team Match is a somewhat standard bout, except instead of having to make tags, all four competitors are legally allowed in the ring at one time and there is no "legal man" who has to be involved in the finish.

The rules regarding disqualifications in a Tornado Tag Team Match can vary from company to company and even match to match. Generally speaking, the stars can still be disqualified, but countouts aren't usually enforced.

Will Drew and Matt get a measure of revenge on WWE RAW? Will issues with The New Day somehow boil over despite Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston not being involved in the bout? For now, only time will tell.

