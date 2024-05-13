11-time WWE champion must return from injury to attack Gunther during his King of the Ring match

Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL. The Ring General was the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, and of course, the defeat was a huge blow. However, he has the chance to come back from the setback by winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

He defeated Sheamus in Round 1 of the tournament on WWE RAW. His opponent for Round 2 (Quater-Finals) is Kofi Kingston, who defeated Rey Mysterio in Round 1. Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston is scheduled for the May 13, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW, but can come with interference from Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods could return to avenge himself against Gunther

The last time Kofi Kingston witnessed The Ring General in action, Gunther was demolishing Xavier Woods. The New Day member left the arena with an injured leg, and Kingston revealed that his future in the ring was uncertain.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW can showcase Woods returning to WWE and distracting The Ring General which allows Kingston to secure the victory.

Woods can cause the distraction by either starting an argument or attacking him when the referee isn't watching.

Begin a storyline between Imperium and The New Day

Currently, Imperium consists of Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser after Kaiser attacked and removed Giovanni Vinci from the group. They suffered a defeat at the hands of The New Day which resulted in Kaiser assaulting Vinci.

If Woods returns and attacks The Ring General during an important match, it will spark tensions between the Imperium and The New Day, and the rivalry can be picked up once the King and Queen of the Ring is over.

An opportunity to highlight The Ring General's capabilities

When a superstar holds the gold, everything they do is noted by the fans. So now, it's Sami Zayn whose actions are acknowledged by the crowd, and is a huge factor in him becoming more popular than before!

On the other hand, The Ring General might need a slight push in front of the fans to ensure his popularity remains intact. Hence, Xavier Woods attacking him during the match could be the obstruction that the former IC Champion overcomes and defeats Kofi Kingston. It will help to once again assert his dominance on the roster.

