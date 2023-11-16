11-year veteran to win his first world title at WWE Backlash 2024? Exploring the chances

WWE has recently announced their next year's Backlash 2024 premium live event, which will mark another international show for the company in 2024. The event is set to take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This will be the first-ever Premium Live event held in France, generating significant buzz and excitement among fans.

Also, the edition of SmackDown, scheduled for May 3, 2024, will take place in the same venue and also serve as the go-home edition of the Blue brand for the PLE. This will also mark the first time a Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast from France, adding an extra anticipation for the WWE Universe.

However, the Premium Live Event's announcement in France has led fans to speculate that Baron Corbin might be in line for a major push leading up to the show next year. This belief stems from the reaction Corbin received during the company's last house show held in France in April 2023.

For those unaware, during the WWE live event in Paris at the Accor Arena, Corbin was visibly shocked by the ovation and huge cheers from the fans. Even before the start of his match, Corbin experienced an unexpected reception as the crowd chanted "France loves you" for him.

Given this positive reception, it's highly likely that the Stamford-based promotion will take into account the past experience from the live event, potentially leading to Baron Corbin receiving a World title shot at the show.

However, it's important to note that even if WWE positions the Lone Wolf as a top star in a World Championship match, it's highly unlikely that he will secure the World title victory on the show. Also, since making his wrestling debut 11 years ago back in 2012, Corbin hasn't won any World title in the company.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the near future as the company heads toward Backlash 2024 for its first-ever France PLE.

Triple H's reaction to Backlash 2024 blockbuster announcement

After the announcement of Backlash 2024, Triple H shared his reaction on his official Twitter account. The Chief Content Officer appears thrilled and excited about another international show by the company. The King of Kings has already labelled this event as historic, emphasizing the promotion's monumental achievements in hosting more international shows.

After the announcement of Backlash 2024 in France, it seems like the upcoming years will focus on the company's intention to extend its territory all over the globe in terms of wrestling and entertainment.

