12-time champion to attack Finn Balor and add himself to WWE WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring potential hint

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing tonight. The big show is set to be headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match. Penta and Bron Breakker will go one-on-one with the gold on the line.

The bout will help shape WrestleMania, as the winner will surely go on to defend the gold at the show. In what could be an interesting twist, however, one man's attempt to stop the WWE bout could lead to a big return from a 12-time champion. Finn Balor potentially interfering could lead to Sheamus joining the festivities.

Finn Balor lost to Bron Breakker in a title match last week and was then run off by Penta and The Big Bad Booty Nephew. He is surely fuming and will try to interrupt the match to stake his claim on the gold he covets. This is where Sheamus comes in.

Sheamus is a multi-time World Champion, a multi-time United States Champion, and a former Tag Team Champion. His goal in WWE is to finally win the Intercontinental Title, and tonight might be the next step toward making that dream a reality.

If he comes out and prevents Finn from interfering, he could expect gratitude in the coming weeks, which could come in the form of a title match. This might be his shot at getting on the WrestleMania card.

Bron Breakker could defend in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE WrestleMania

If Sheamus does stop Finn from interfering but intends to be involved with the Intercontinental Title picture, it could lead to a major WrestleMania match. More specifically, it could set up a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Bron Breakker, supposing he is still champion, could defend his belt against all three men mentioned in this article. This includes Penta, Finn Balor, and Sheamus. All three men want the gold, and Bron is a fighting champion, so it makes sense.

As noted, for Sheamus, it is his last goal in WWE. For Finn, he hasn't held a singles title in years and is looking to end that drought. Meanwhile, Penta is yet to hold a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment since he only just debuted in January.

Obviously, Bron Breakker hopes to retain his coveted title, but can he handle three of the best wrestlers in the world? The story of the four men battling it out would be interesting, and the prestigious championship certainly deserves it. It all depends on if Sheamus will return first, however.

