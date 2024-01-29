WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2024 will witness Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Kofi Kingston. However, The Ring General may finally drop his title to The New Day member due to a 12-time champion's interference.

The superstar in question is none other than Big E. As fans may know, the former WWE Champion has been out of action since the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown due to a severe neck injury. However, E may finally return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly two years tonight.

While Big E recently revealed that he doesn't have a timeline for his return, the New Day member was rumored to make his comeback at Royal Rumble 2024. However, that didn't come to fruition. Nonetheless, the creative team could be saving The New Day member's return for the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW.

If that is true, Big E might return during Kofi Kingston's match against Gunther to help his stablemate win the Intercontinental Championship. Following that, E could take more of a managerial role in The New Day until he is medically cleared to compete.

WWE RAW star opens up on Big E's recovery

WWE RAW star and New Day member Kofi Kingston discussed Big E's recovery a while back.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, the former WWE Champion revealed that Big E's recovery was going well, and the latter was nearly at his 100%.

"I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health," he said.

