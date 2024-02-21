12-time WWE champion to get revenge and cost Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber? Potential twist explored

At Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Bobby Lashley in one of WWE's most gruesome structures. The winner of this Chamber match will determine which superstar out of the six challenges Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

All superstars competing in the Elimination Chamber have their specialties. However, as per many, Drew McIntyre is the biggest favorite to win. While that might be the case, there is also a chance that a 12-time WWE Champion could make his return and cost The Scottish Warrior at the PLE.

The 12-time champion in question is Sheamus. At Elimination Chamber, Sheamus could make his return to the Stamford-based promotion and cost McIntyre. As of now, The Celtic Warrior has been away from WWE since his match against Edge. However, he has recently been hinting at a return through his posts.

Hence, at Elimination Chamber 2024, it won't be surprising to see Sheamus make his return. While the angle is speculative, a feud between these two superstars would make sense, as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have plenty of history. It will be interesting to see if WWE books something along these lines.

Former WWE Superstar says Drew McIntyre deserves a lot more from the promotion

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has been responsible for some of the biggest moments in WWE. Time after time, the Scotsman has delivered acclaimed promos and competed in high-stakes matches. This has led to the WWE Universe wanting to see more of McIntyre.

However, given that his contract ends this year, The Scottish Warrior's future in WWE is uncertain as of now. According to former WWE star Ryback, Drew McIntyre deserves a lot more before re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion. During an episode of Ryback TV, he said:

"I'm going to tell you guys this: each and every one of these superstars deserve far more than what even they're even asking for. Ever since Vince McMahon took over, WWE have hoarded profits of billions from the WWE Superstars. The men and women who live on the road that sacrifice their body, 40% of that earnings, by the way, are going to taxes. Not counting their insane road expenses with everything. These men and women deserve more." (From 1:00 to 1:28)

McIntyre indeed deserves a lot more given the work he has put in, and it seems WWE also wouldn't hesitate in giving the Scotsman what he deserves. It will be interesting to follow McIntyre's contract situation in the coming weeks.

