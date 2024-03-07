12-time WWE champion to miss his first WrestleMania in 4 years due to injury? Chances explored 

WWE WrestleMania XL will be hosted by the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in just thirty days. Many top stars are already booked for the show, while more major names will likely be announced in the coming weeks. However, some stars will miss the Show of Shows due to injury or because the creative does not have any plans for them.

Sheamus is one of the biggest names whose WrestleMania status is currently up in the air. He was last seen in the ring in August 2023, where he lost to Edge in the WWE Hall of Famer's final match for the Stamford-based promotion. After performing against Edge, the firmer WWE Champion was forced out of action as he injured his shoulder.

The Celtic Warrior had been teasing another match with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER over the past several months, which sparked speculation about him finally becoming a Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania.

Sheamus and GUNTHER will probably not face off anytime soon, though, as The Ring General's opponent at WrestleMania XL will be determined in a Gauntlet match next week on RAW, which will not feature the veteran as a participant.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Sheamus has not completely healed from his injury yet, or Triple H may want to bring him back after WrestleMania, as the Stamford-based promotion may not have any solid plans for him right now. This will likely be the first 'Mania Sheamus will miss in four years.

Sheamus sent a warning to GUNTHER before WWE WrestleMania XL

Sheamus has never captured the Intercontinental Championship before, but he got very close to winning the prestigious title and becoming the Grand Slam Champion in all of his previous encounters with GUNTHER.

The Celtic Warrior has sent several messages to The Ring General recently, but he will have to wait to earn another Intercontinental Championship match as the winner of next week's Gauntlet match on WWE RAW will be next in line to challenge GUNTHER.

After GUNTHER reached 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion, Sheamus called him the "IC Title caretaker" and hinted at going after him once again:

"Congratulations on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from. #SheamusGuntherTrilogy #bangerafterbanger #WWERaw."

Expand Tweet

The Gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania will feature Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh.

Who do you think will win the Gauntlet match on RAW? Use the discuss button and let us know your picks.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Will Sheamus be back before WWE WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion