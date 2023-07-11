12-year veteran to cost Gunther his Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Massive swerve explored 

Gunther is rumored to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then things may not end well for The Ring General in the match as he could lose his title to The Scottish Warrior due to Giovanni Vinci turning on him.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based company teased Vinci's ouster from Imperium on the recently concluded episode of WWE RAW. The show saw Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci take on Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match.

However, the Imperium duo failed to prevail over the babyfaces. During the closing moments of the match, McIntyre leveled Vinci with a devastating Claymore Kick before pinning him.

Following that, Gunther and Kaiser walked out on their teammate. Given how things unfolded, it would not be wrong to say that WWE has planted seeds for the former NXT Champions' ejection from the heel faction.

The company could have Giovanni Vinci exact revenge on Gunther for abandoning him by betraying him at the Biggest WWE Event of the Summer.

The creative team could have the 12-year veteran make his presence felt during The Ring General's potential match against McIntyre at the Premium Live Event to cost him the Intercontinental Title.

Imperium's run on WWE's main roster has arguably been mediocre

While Gunther's career has skyrocketed as a singles star on the main roster, the same can't be said about the other members of Imperium. The trio of The Ring General, Giovanni Vinci, and Lugwig Kaiser have arguably had a lukewarm stint as a team on the main roster.

Imperium's recent run has received mixed responses from fans and critics alike. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels that the heel stable can't be taken seriously, given how they fail to beat up anybody.

Speaking on his 'Jim Cornette's Drive-thru' podcast Cornette said:

"They're presented as the flunkies that people just dispatch and they pull legs and interfere but you can't take them seriously and if they come out and don't beat anybody up even with Gunther... then it's a fu**ing six-man tag and they only got four men." [ From 4:15 to 4:33]

Only time will tell what is next for the heel faction.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion? Also, should Gunther lose his Intercontinental Championship at the Biggest WWE Event of the Summer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes