14-time World Champion must turn heel after 3 years and attack Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown 

Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will feature on WWE SmackDown on Friday night. While The American Nightmare is likely to address the events of last weekend, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton needs to turn heel and attack Rhodes on the night.

The Viper has been a babyface since April 2021. However, The Apex Predator needs to again listen to the voices in his head and embrace the dark side after nearly three years due to numerous reasons:

Heel Orton is the best Orton

When it comes to portraying a bad guy on WWE TV, there's perhaps no better guy than The Viper. Orton has done some of the best work of his career as a heel. The former WWE Champion is arguably the greatest heel of the modern era.

With Roman Reigns currently on a hiatus, the company is lacking a top heel who can pose a stiff challenge to Rhodes. Hence, The Viper needs to step up and embrace the dark side to fill that void.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are former partners

As fans must be aware, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have quite a bit of history between them. The Viper was like a mentor to The American Nightmare at the start of his WWE career. Orton and Rhodes, along with Ted DiBiase, were part of the villainous faction Legacy during the early stages of their WWE career.

Given that, a potential feud between the two former partners would make sense. The creative team could use the duo's past to weave an interesting storyline, leading to a blockbuster match.

WWE needs a massive bout for Backlash: France

With The Rock and Roman Reigns on a hiatus, the company is arguably light on star power ahead of one of its biggest international shows, Backlash: France.

Considering, it's an international show, WWE needs a marquee match to pull the crowd to their product. Hence, it won't be a bad idea to book The Apex Predator against The American Nightmare at the premium live event.

The Viper could shock fans by turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown, leading to a blockbuster match at Backlash 2024.

