14-time world champion to win big at SummerSlam? History says it will happen!

This year’s WWE SummerSlam is shaping up to be one of the best in years. The biggest party of the summer will probably feature a multi-woman match for the WWE Women’s Championship. If there’s anything to learn from the previous SummerSlam events, it’s that it will be a big night for 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair.

The Queen is likely to challenge Asuka for her title at the August 5 premium live event. The daughter of the legendary Ric Flair might win her 15th world title at the event. She already has five wins and zero losses under her belt at SummerSlam and might claim her sixth victory next month.

With that said, the summer extravaganza is known to bring the downfall of Charlotte Flair’s title reigns. She has been the victim of three successful Money in the Bank cash-ins since the WWE women’s division became a regular feature of the high-stakes match-up in 2017. Charlotte dropped her title to Carmella in 2017, Bayley in 2019, and Nikki Cross in 2021.

WWE might book her to win the women’s championship from Asuka on August 5 and then drop it to IYO SKY at the show or even at a future SmackDown. Charlotte’s intervention on SmackDown last week prevented IYO and Bayley from cashing in the briefcase on The Empress of Tomorrow.

What happened the last time a superstar tried to cash in their contract at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collided in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022. The match featured insane spots, including Lesnar toppling the ring with a bulldozer.

The match also featured a run-in from Austin Theory, who tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the match but was destroyed with an F5 on the briefcase. The current United States Champion also got hit with the briefcase by Roman Reigns.

Roman and The Usos buried Brock beneath the announcers’ table and a couple of other objects, allowing The Tribal Chief to pick up the win.

