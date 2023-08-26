14-year WWE veteran to begin violent feud with Bobby Lashley? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley may have planted seeds for a huge feud on SmackDown this week. The All Mighty cost The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) the ‘Terry Funk Hardcore’ tag team match against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) on the blue brand.

Lashley prevented Butch from performing an aerial spot and took him out with a nasty spear. His actions could cause Sheamus to confront him next week on SmackDown. The potential confrontation might even lead to a six-man tag team match at a future WWE show, possibly Payback or Superstar Spectacle.

Lashley takes out Butch with the spear.

Sheamus was on SmackDown last week when he gave long-time friend Edge his last match on his current contract. The two warriors gave everything they had in the gripping main event of the blue brand in Edge’s home country of Canada.

At the time of this writing, the Celtic Warrior hasn’t been advertised for the go-home episode of SmackDown for Payback next Friday. WWE may add him to the line-up in the buildup to SmackDown on September 1, 2023.

Why did Bobby Lashley attack Butch on WWE SmackDown?

This week, the Street Profits and the Brawling Brutes had a terrific tag team match on the blue brand. The two teams gave the fans in Kentucky a great dose of action as they tried to best each other in the Terry Funk tribute spot.

Bobby Lashley showed up halfway through the match. The All Mighty didn’t interfere but stood outside the ring to observe all the action. However, an accidental collision with Butch caused the former WWE Champion to lose his temper.

The Street Profits with the Revelation on Ridge Holland.

Lashley first prevented the Bruiserweight from hitting his move and then destroyed him with his signature Spear. The distraction allowed Ford and Dawkins to plant Ridge Holland with their finishing move, the Revelation, through a table.

Do you like the pairing between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits thus far? Let us know in the comments section below!

