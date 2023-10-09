14-year WWE veteran to join The Judgment Day after getting kicked out of his faction? Exploring the possibility

At Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day was subject to embarrassment after Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. While there are many potential steps the heel faction could take after this loss, one possibility for them is adding a new member.

While The Judgment Day could have a full-blown search for a new member, they might already have the perfect candidate. The candidate in question is 14-year wrestling veteran Jimmy Uso. Jimmy Uso also suffered a loss at Fastlane against the team of John Cena and LA Knight.

This defeat at the PLE is something that won't go down well with Roman Reigns. Hence, WWE could play an angle that sees Reigns kicking Jimmy out of The Bloodline, after which the latter could go on to join The Judgment Day. The villainous group previously attempted to recruit Jey Uso, but they were unsuccessful.

However, if Reigns does end up ousting Jimmy, there is a huge possibility of the 38-year-old joining The Judgment Day. This potential move by the 14-year wrestling veteran could also lead to a massive feud between The Bloodline and Judgment Day. But for that to happen, Roman Reigns will have to make new additions to his faction.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley took a shot at Roman Reigns

In recent times, Rhea Ripley has grown in prominence as the leader of Judgment Day. While she and her faction have worked their magic on RAW, they have continued the same on SmackDown. One major factor behind the group's dominance has been the bold nature of The Eradicator.

This nature was in full effect after Fastlane 2023. Quote-tweeting a WWE video of Paul Heyman calling Roman Reigns during the match between The Bloodline and Cena/Knight, the Aussie wrote:

"Does @WWERomanReigns not have a @peacock account? @TKOGrp can you hook the “Tribal Chief” up?"

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet here.

While Ripley took a shot at Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see the future of their factions in WWE. Last week on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman shook hands, which indicated a possible alliance between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

However, it remains to be seen if this alliance was a one-time thing or if it continues in the future. Regardless of what happens, the coming weeks in WWE are going to be very exciting.

