15 Celebrity appearances in WWE you may have forgotten

When a celebrity enters a wrestling ring, it truly epitomizes the term "sports entertainment". However, as we have seen many times over the years, it can be hit or miss when a celebrity makes an appearance in WWE. The point of this article though is not to throw shade at WWE or those celebrities involved, as the number of awesome segments involving celebrities vastly outweigh the flops.

Purists will argue that a celebrity has no place in the squared circle, but the fact of the matter is that it attracts attention from people who aren't hardcore fans. They see someone they identify from their TV screens or movie posters and it creates immediate intrigue, luring them into the product.

There have been a LOT of celebrity appearances within WWE over the last few decades, but this list right here aims to highlight some of those moments that flew under the radar a little bit and have been largely forgotten about. You won’t find any Donald Trumps, Floyd Mayweathers, or Mike Tysons here… These are my 15 WWE celebrity appearances you may have forgotten!

#15 WWE WrestleMania XXV - Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke was bang in the middle of a Hollywood comeback, riding a wave of critical acclaim for The Wrestler in 2007. During a red carpet interview on Extra, he challenged Chris Jericho to a wrestling match, seemingly as a joke. Days later, they both appeared on Larry King Live. Rourke downplayed his remarks as a bit of banter, whereas Jericho seemed fully intent on a match.

Mickey Rourke sat ringside at WrestleMania XXV while Jericho took on legends Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, and Jimmy Snuka in a 3 on 1 handicap match. After Y2J dispatched the trio, he goaded Rourke into the ring, who quickly knocked out Jericho with a punch.

The live audience loved it, but serious fans again grumbled about a wrestler taking a beating from a non-wrestler. Rourke, for his part, may not have gotten the Oscar that year, but he did get a hug from Ric Flair… I’m sure that’s what he really wanted!

