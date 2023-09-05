15-time champion to attack Drew McIntyre during his match on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to feature the aftermath of Payback 2023. The company has already announced a tornado tag team match featuring Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, who will face The Viking Raiders on tonight's show. However, there is a potential threat of an attack on The Scottish Warrior by Kofi Kingston during this match.

For those unaware, last week, Xavier Woods suffered an unfortunate injury during a tag team match when McIntyre, who was sitting at ringside, threw a chair, leading to Woods' injury. On tonight's edition of the red brand, Kofi Kingston may seek revenge against The Scottish Warrior during his tornado tag team match.

The potential reason behind this could be Kofi's dissatisfaction, which was shown last week after McIntyre's chair-throwing incident that injured Xavier Woods. Moreover, Kingston may attempt to interfere in the match to cost The Scottish Warrior his victory against The Viking Raiders.

Alternatively, the Stamford-based promotion may also use Kingston to orchestrate a sneak attack, leading to McIntyre's defeat in his match. This could potentially set the stage for a rivalry between the two stars and may even sow the seeds for Drew McIntyre's rumored heel turn in the near future. McIntyre's transition to a villainous character has been a subject of speculation for the past few months.

It will be intriguing to see how the company will book tonight's edition of WWE RAW, especially as McIntyre is set for tag-team action.

What else is expected from tonight's WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW promises to deliver exciting action and intriguing storylines in the aftermath of Payback 2023. Among the scheduled highlights is a blockbuster Intercontinental Championship match featuring Gunther taking on Chad Gable. This matchup has garnered high anticipation among fans, as Gable has proven to be a formidable competitor against The Ring General.

Additionally, the fallout from Shinsuke Nakamura's off-air attack on Seth Rollins at Payback is expected to play a significant role on tonight's WWE Raw. The Visionary may confront The King of Strong Style and seek an explanation for the assault that occurred after their match.

Furthermore, The Judgment Day secured a major victory by dethroning Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Both Owens and Zayn could confront the RAW faction, as they believe they lost their titles due to interference from other members of The Judgment Day.

Jey Uso is also announced to make his return on Monday Night RAW as the newest member of the red brand.

Overall, WWE aims to continue building rivalries and storylines as it heads toward its next premium live event, Fastlane 2023.

