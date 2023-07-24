15-time champion to bring back Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam? Exploring potential alliance

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return at SummerSlam to kick off the next phase of his WWE career. The former Universal Champion is reportedly set to ignite a feud with a top star. Wyatt's return could be brought about by a WWE Hall of Famer.

The person is none other than The Undertaker. It is possible that the Phenom could bring back Bray Wyatt to WWE at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer is rumored to be in Detroit during the SummerSlam weekend. It is worth noting that there’s no Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show announced for the city.

Taker previously shared a brief moment with Wyatt at the 30th anniversary of RAW. The Deadman was interrupted by LA Knight. The segment took a surprising turn after Wyatt showed up and took out Knight with Taker's help. He then received the ultimate nod from the Deadman himself.

Undertaker recently stated he wanted WWE to take Bray Wyatt back to his Eater of Worlds gimmick. The 15-time champion told Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk WWE needs to figure how to get the most out of the Wyatt Family patriarch.

“They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money.”

Bray Wyatt's SummerSlam return to set up rumored feud against top star

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since March. He was supposed to go up against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but an illness put him on the shelf. WWE scrapped the feud altogether and had Lashley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal instead.

Xero News had reported as far back as May that Wyatt was set to feud with Cody Rhodes following his return. The latest reports hint at the feud potentially kicking off at SummerSlam 2023, where the American Nightmare is set to take on Brock Lesnar.

Xero News @NewsXero



Likely its Rhodes and this is just the delayed plans



However this is not me confirming it at this time. I mean with the news today and now also #BWE mentioning keep an eye on one of the main events.Likely its Rhodes and this is just the delayed plansHowever this is not me confirming it at this time. twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

Fans can check out the updated card for the show here. It remains to be seen if we’ll witness the return of Wyatt at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

