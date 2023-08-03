15-time champion to cost Dominik Mysterio his title next week? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee next week on NXT. However, the 26-year-old star could lose his title due to interference from Rey Mysterio.

The latest episode of NXT saw Dragon Lee interrupt Dominik and Rhea Ripley. The 28-year-old star challenged "Dirty" Dominik to a match for the gold, which the champion accepted. While Rhea Ripley revealed that she would accompany her stablemate for the bout, Lee announced that Rey Mysterio would appear on NXT next week to be in his corner.

Given that, the odds of the Hall of Famer getting involved in the match can't be ruled out. The creative team could have Ripley and Dominik resort to unfair means during the contest, only for Rey to interrupt and even the odds.

The 15-time champion could make his presence felt during the bout to cost Dominik his title. This potential angle could then lay the foundation for a match between Lee & Rey and The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio's thoughts on skipping NXT when he debuted in WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently shared his honest opinion on skipping NXT and going straight to the main roster when he debuted in WWE. In an interview with The Metro, the current NXT North American Champion said:

“I think there’s definitely pros and cons to it, depending on how you look at it. I was blessed and very fortunate to be in the position that I’m in. I think just the way that I came about it, and the people that I was surrounded with, I just don’t think it made sense [to go to NXT], especially with who I was gonna learn from."

The Judgment Day member said joining the main roster upon his debut allowed him to learn with some industry veterans like Edge and John Cena.

"Coming in with my first match against Seth and then carrying on to work with Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn during the pandemic, to where once the pandemic was over, I started working with John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Edge! You can’t get any better than that."

On another note, Dominik Mysterio's stock in WWE has skyrocketed since turning heel and joining forces with The Judgment Day. The RAW Superstar is currently one of the top heels on the main roster, and it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for him.

Do you want to see another feud between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.