15-time champion to return after 193 days to face LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility 

A recent report has revealed that WWE has some major plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023. The former Million Dollar Champion could have a segment at The Biggest Party of the Summer, which may even be switched to a potential match. While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Knight at the PLE, the creative team could book Knight in a segment with a returning WWE legend.

The superstar in question is none other than The Undertaker. For those unaware, WWE is reportedly planning to have The Phenom in Detroit during SummerSlam weekend. Given that, the odds of The Deadman making an appearance at the event can't be ruled out.

The Undertaker last appeared on WWE TV on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW, where he helped Bray Wyatt take out LA Knight. The Deadman could once again return to come face-to-face with Knight on August 5. However, things may turn out very differently this time around.

While a potential match between the 40-year-old star and The Undertaker looks highly unlikely, The Phenom could return to put over Knight at SummerSlam.

As you may know, LA Knight has become a fan favorite thanks to his charismatic personality and impeccable mic work. The veteran's stock has risen exponentially in the last few months.

The creative team could have Taker return on August 5 to stamp his seal of approval on the former Million Dollar Champion's rumored push.

Wrestling veteran feels WWE needs to take its time before pushing LA Knight

While fans have been lobbying for LA Knight to get a major push right away, wrestling veteran Teddy Long feels WWE needs to take its time before pushing the 40-year-old star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, he said:

"That's why you don't do it right away. He's (LA Knight) over everywhere they go. So capitalize on the overness. Take your time before he gets that big win. And then when he gets it, it will really mean something. But right now, as long as he's over, that's not something that they got to do. You save that if he starts getting stale."

Will LA Knight's rumored push finally begin at SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

