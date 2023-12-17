15-year WWE veteran to finally be betrayed by closest friends at Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility 

One of the biggest storylines on WWE SmackDown at the moment is surrounding Damage CTRL. There have been several teases that the group could be set to turn on Bayley, but she has been able to win them back over the following week by refusing to follow orders from other group members.

It's clear that Bayley was the one who put Damage CTRL together, and still has some power in the group. But with the addition of The Kabuki Warriors, it has now meant that she is outnumbered. It is already rather well known about her historic heat with Kairi Sane.

Expand Tweet

There have been rumors that Sasha Banks could be heading back to WWE, and the perfect angle here could be that the group finally turns on Bayley and looks to eliminate her from the Royal Rumble match before her backup arrives.

The winner of the rumble would go on to face IYO SKY if they're from SmackDown, so Damage CTRL could very well be looking to ensure that it's not Bayley.

Did Dakota Kai tease turning on Bayley as part of their backstage segment on WWE SmackDown?

Dakota Kai has been out injured for several months, which means that she can't get in the ring. However, she has been a major part of Damage CTRL's storylines. Kai was part of their backstage segment this week where Bayley talked about putting together Damage CTRL, but Kai was revealed as the group's mastermind.

If Kai is cleared in time to be part of the Royal Rumble, then she could be the key factor in the group turning on Bayley, since she appears to be the one who brought in both Asuka and Kairi Sane to boost their ranks.

Do you think Damage CTRL will turn on Bayley in the near future? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.