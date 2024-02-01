16-time champion to return and defeat Logan Paul for the United States Title on WWE SmackDown? Potential explored 

The post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE SmackDown could have a title change in store for the fans. Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens in a high-profile match to retain his title at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Maverick could lose his title to a sixteen-time champion on Friday night.

The Superstar in question is Rey Mysterio. The former United States Champion has been out of action due to an injury. While the WWE Hall of Famer was rumored to make his much-awaited return at Royal Rumble 2024, that didn't come to fruition.

However, the company could be saving Rey's return for the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown. The Luchador could return to exact revenge on the current United States Champion, Logan Paul.

As fans may be aware, The Maverick won the US Title by defeating Rey Mysterio in a controversial fashion at Crown Jewel 2023. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if the WWE legend returned to settle his old score with Logan.

The creative team could have Rey return and defeat Logan in an impromptu match for the United States Title on WWE SmackDown. Following that, he could turn his attention towards Santos Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma.

WWE SmackDown star's honest opinion of Rey Mysterio

WWE SmackDown star Kevin Owens shared his honest opinion of Rey Mysterio in an earlier interview.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Universal Champion heaped high praise on Mysterio. KO revealed that he is a huge fan of The Luchador before admitting that he loves and respects Rey.

"Being such a fan of Rey for so long, and I’m not going to pretend we’re close, we’re not, but he’s a great guy. I’d heard good things about him for so long before I met him, and those things are obviously true. He’s the type of wrestling veteran I respect so much. There’s a lot of wrestling veterans who will look at the performers of my era and look down on them and talk down about wrestlers of my generation. Then there are other wrestlers that embrace change and have an open mind, and that’s Rey.''

Mysterio's absence was truly felt at the Rumble, and fans want to see him in action in a high-stakes clash soon.

Do you want Rey Mysterio to return to WWE on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.