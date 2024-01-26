16-time champion to return and help Randy Orton defeat Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could be numbered as he may lose his title to Randy Orton due to a 16-time champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

The 16-time champion in question is Rey Mysterio. The legendary luchador has had an incredible WWE career during which he became a three-time World Champion, United States Champion, and Crisuerweight Champion. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion and five-time Tag Team Champion. Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Famer in 2023, but he is still an active competitor in the company.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to put his gold on the line against three other superstars on Saturday night. With the odds significantly against him, The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman of The Bloodline could have a backup plan to ensure Reigns' victory at the event.

For fans unaware, Paul Heyman tried recruiting LWO's Carlito to The Bloodline a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, as the faction needed a tag team partner in the absence of Reigns to face Orton, Styles, and Knight. While he turned the offer down, Santos Escobar took to social media to send a message to The Wiseman.

Santos said that he is always available for Heyman and has his back at all times. Given that, Paul could have Escobar and the rest of the Legado Del Fantasma make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble to help Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

If that is indeed the case, it could lead to Rey Mysterio returning to even the odds. The 16-time champion is currently out of action due to an injury that he suffered at the hands of Escobar in November 2023. Mysterio is rumored to make a return at the event. Apart from his animosity with Santos, Rey is a close friend of Randy Orton and has shared a locker room with him for over two decades.

Hence, Mysterio could show up along with the entire LWO to neutralize the Santos Escobar-led faction and help his best bud defeat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday.

Rey Mysterio shares his honest opinion of Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent

Rey Mysterio shared his honest opinion of Randy Orton in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2016.

The 16-time champion heaped high praise on The Viper before hailing Orton as the Greatest WWE Superstar of All Time.

"Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style," he said.

Do you think Randy Orton will defeat Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.