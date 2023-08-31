16-time champion to turn heel in WWE for the first time in 9 months? Exploring massive swerve 

Seth Rollins will join forces with John Cena to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium at WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8. However, this may turn into something big as the company could throw a curveball at fans by having Rollins turn heel.

The current World Heavyweight Champion's last character shift happened in November 2022 when he turned into a babyface. However, there's no denying the fact that The Visionary has done some of the best work of his career as a heel, and it wouldn't be surprising if the creative team has Rollins undergo a character change once again after nearly 9 months.

The creative team could have Gunther interfere in the tag match at Superstar Spectacle, costing the Rollins-Cena duo a massive win. This potential angle could lead to The Architect blaming The Cenation Leader for their loss before turning heel on him. Seth Rollins could lay waste to Big Match John, much to the shock of WWE fans.

The Architect turning heel on Cena would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster match between the two down the line.

Former WWE Champion praises Seth Rollins

Truth be told, Seth Rollins has been phenomenal since winning the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles. The Visionary's character, work, and dedication have earned him applause from WWE Universe worldwide, including a former champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Kofi Kingston. The New Day member recently praised The Architect for being an excellent worker and the captain of the ship. In an interview with WWE's The Bump, he said

"I think the captain is doing a fantastic job, number one as a leader, as a locker room leader over the years. He’s somebody who has always had amazing matches but has always been kind of like a pioneer in this industry. He’s kind of rising up through the ranks against a lot of odds. Now he’s at the top, so a lot of respect for him in that sense. We call him the captain for a reason. He’s always willing to put the company on his back and put the industry on his back and represent to the highest capacity."

Do you want the company to switch Seth Rollins to a heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.