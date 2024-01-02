16-time WWE champion to help Cody Rhodes against Shinsuke Nakamura? Analyzing subtle clues around RAW: Day 1

Cody Rhodes wanted to leave his rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura in 2023. Unfortunately, The King of Strong Style did a triggering segment on “The American Nightmare before Christmas”, where he mentioned Rhodes’ father.

At WWE Day 1, Rhodes welcomed the WWE Universe to 2024 and explained why he’s absolutely frustrated with Nakamura. During the segment, Nakamura appeared on the Titantron to speak to The American Nightmare. The former said he would finish Rhodes’ story, but for now, he’s going to continue playing with Rhodes’ mind.

It so happens that Seth Rollins went through a similar situation with Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary was pushed to the brink of insanity by The King of Strong Style but somehow managed to leave the nightmare behind. Now that Rhodes is going through a similar situation, Rollins can step up and help Rhodes navigate the mind games.

Furthermore, both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have revealed they want to be the best husband and father as their 2024 goals. The Visionary can ensure The American Nightmare doesn’t lose focus from that by allowing Nakamura to continue getting into this head.

Seth Rollins had already helped Cody Rhodes at WarGames 2023. Bringing RAW’s top stars back together against Shinsuke Nakamura is going to be an interesting storyline.

Vince Russo explains how the creative team should write Cody Rhodes’ story

The American Nightmare’s rivalry against Nakamura has been chilling to witness. However, Vince Russo pointed out that Cody Rhodes getting poison mist in his eyes on one episode and being fine the next episode didn’t align well.

"This is where they are so off, because I told you bro. Here is Cody saying I got poison mist spit in my eyes, and he is there the next day fine. The way we would do it is, bro at the end of RAW, somebody screwed (Steve) Austin. And now all of a sudden when I am writing this bro I am literally in Austin's boots. And I am waiting the whole week for the next RAW, I am literally Austin when I am writing that show."

The American Nightmare is reportedly supposed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

