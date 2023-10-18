16-time WWE champion to retire at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

One of the saddest moments for any WWE fan is when their favorite wrestler has to step away from the sport. WrestleMania 40 will be a great stage for retirement for a legendary star.

The Showcase of the Immortals is no stranger to retirements. Several legends like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Batista announced their retirement after losing at WrestleMania, and the trend could continue at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The legendary figure in question who may announce his retirement could be none other than the 16-time champion in WWE, Rey Mysterio. The masked icon occupied his well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame this year, and the next edition of The Show of Shows might be the perfect time for him to hang his boots.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio revealed he could retire within the next one and a half or two years.

"I'm hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe," Rey Mysterio said. [H/T wrestlingnews.co]

While the current United States Champion plans to wrestle for a longer time, he may decide to hang his boots earlier if WrestleMania 40 presents itself with the appropriate retirement match.

Who could retire Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While being WWE fans, we do not want The Master of the 619 to retire so soon if it is in the plans. Several stars could be ideal opponents for him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The first name that comes to mind is Dominik Mysterio, who lost to Rey Mysterio at this year's edition of WrestleMania. However, the promotion has continued to feature the heat between the two superstars to keep the story incomplete. The feud could meet its end at WrestleMania 40, where Dominik could get the honor of retiring his real-life father.

Another possible name is Santos Escobar, who has been a loyal stablemate to Rey Mysterio in the Latino World Order. The company has been teasing their feud for a while, and it could indeed culminate at WrestleMania 40.

