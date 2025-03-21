16-time WWE champion to sell his soul to The Rock at WrestleMania 41? Exploring shocking plot twist

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock began his journey of 'collecting souls.' While The Final Boss initially sought Cody Rhodes, the WWE Universe was shocked when John Cena sold his soul.

Since then, many have wondered if there could be more superstars who would sell their souls to The Electrifying One in the near future. While there are no official updates about the same, there is a chance that 16-time WWE champion Seth Rollins could do the deed at WrestleMania 41.

Based on how Rollins is being booked now, it seems that WWE is most likely heading toward a triple-threat match between him, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Leading up to WrestleMania 41, Rollins could realize that he didn't have what it takes to beat Punk.

After all, The Visionary lost to Punk at RAW's Premiere on Netflix and only won their cage match due to Reigns' interference. Now, if Rollins isn't capable of beating Punk on his own, then adding Reigns and making it a triple-threat match could further ruin his chances.

Therefore, Seth Rollins could sell his soul to The Rock at WrestleMania 41 and look to gain an unfair advantage. While the angle is speculative, it won't be surprising to see him do something along these lines because he previously pulled off the heist of the century when he broke The Shield to join The Authority.

Seth Rollins recently downplayed a major concern ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

While Seth Rollins has yet to be officially booked for WrestleMania 41, another concern is where he will fit on the card. After all, the card will host many blockbuster matches, such as Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and IYO Sky vs. Bianca Belair.

While it remains to be seen how Rollins fits on this card, the wrestler has downplayed this concern. Recently, the former World Heavyweight Champion spoke to Front Office Sports, downplaying the importance of his position on the card and explaining why it does not matter where he sits.

"I don't think it's terribly important where it sits on the card. Because to be honest with you, you just look at the names in that match and it's a main event. It doesn't really matter where it sits," Rollins said.

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins competed in the Main Event of Night 1. That night, Rollins teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

