16-time WWE champion to turn heel, help Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential twist

Cody Rhodes has been confirmed as the opponent for Roman Reigns at The Showcase of The Immortals on April 6.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, The Rock and Reigns were confronted by The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins. The altercation concluded with The Rock slapping Rhodes, followed by Triple H announcing that Rhodes would face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins got in the Rock's face and subsequently extended his support to Cody, proposing to be his "Shield." Although it appears that the 16-time WWE champion is offering assistance, it might not bode well for Cody Rhodes. Rollins could betray him at WrestleMania, denying Cody the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Seth's resentment towards Cody may stem from Rollins' disappointment at not being chosen by Cody as his opponent at WrestleMania.

The Architect had always failed to defeat Rhodes. Upon Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, his initial adversary was Rollins. In an entertaining clash, Rhodes emerged the victor. However, Rollins did not move on after losing to Rhodes, resulting in a strong rivalry.

Rollins spared no effort in his relentless pursuit to outshine Rhodes, even mocking his deceased father. Despite their past animosities, the two have seemingly managed to reconcile their differences. However, some may find it strange that Rollins has become a staunch supporter of Rhodes in his ongoing conflict with The Bloodline. Come WrestleMania 40, we could see Rollins showing his true colours.

Cody Rhodes said that he and Rollins don't like each other

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a remarkable rivalry throughout 2022. Despite rumors of a strained relationship off-camera, they evaded any physical confrontations or conflicts.

During an interview with BT Sport, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he harbors no desire to engage in any backstage altercations with Rollins. However, he did affirm that their relationship is far from friendly.

“I’m not gonna fight Seth backstage. We’re not gonna walk by each other and fight each other. I’m not gonna throw a water bottle as I walk by him, but we really do not like one another. I don’t think there’s a specific reason other than perhaps professional jealousy. I was very jealous of him. I watched the heist of the century. It’s one of the most amazing WrestleMania moments of all time. Now we’re in a situation where he’s wrestling Logan Paul in a huge marquee matchup and I’m on top of the card, so I think maybe it’s shifted a bit. I can’t speak for him. You might want to ask him. [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

It seems as if they have patched up their differences, and it remains to be seen if Rollins will betray Rhodes at WrestleMania. At this time, it's just conjecture, so let's wait and watch.

