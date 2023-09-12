16-year veteran to join The Judgment Day because of Rhea Ripley? How it's possible following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is quite persuasive when convincing WWE RAW superstars to join The Judgment. It seems that Mami’s charm goes beyond the red brand and could potentially lead to a top superstar joining the ranks of her faction.

The superstar in question is Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member was approached by Finn Balor on WWE RAW this week. The Prince told Jey that the Judgment Day, including Rhea Ripley, were his fans.

Upon learning of Mami, Jey immediately asked Balor: “For real?” Jey’s reaction to the mere mention of Ripley may lead him to The Judgment Day, who are trying to get one of their former rivals to join the group.

Before Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio had tried to convince Main Event Jey Uso to join Judgment Day. The NXT North American Champion approached the 16-year veteran after he arrived on WWE RAW last Monday to tell him that Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley would accept him with open arms.

Dom’s inclusion in The Judgment Day was made possible by Ripley, who manipulated him into abandoning his family at Clash at the Castle 2022. The rest was history.

Rhea Ripley was attacked by a former WWE RAW superstar this week

It seems that Jey Uso joining The Judgment Day or not will soon become a lesser priority for Rhea and the rest of her faction. The Eradicator defended her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of RAW this week.

Nia Jax returned during the closing moments of the match to attack Rodriguez. The former RAW Women’s Champion took out the challenger, allowing Ripley to retain her title. After the bout, Nia attacked the Women’s World Champion as well.

We discussed the possible reasons behind Nia Jax’s attack on Ripley here. It remains to be seen what the superstar will say about her actions next week on RAW.

