17-time champion to be announced as guest referee for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes will have his task cut out for him when he steps into the ring against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Unsurprisingly, the WWE Universe is waiting with bated breaths for the high-profile encounter. The creative team could add a major stipulation to the match to further spice things up.

The company could announce 17-time champion, The Rock, as the guest referee for Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match. As you must know, The Great One was rumored to face The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, however, that didn't come to fruition. Rather, The Rock turned heel, much to the shock of fans, and joined forces with The Bloodline.

While speculation has it that The Great One could team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, WWE could hand over an important role to The People's Champion by having him officiate Reigns vs. Rhodes encounter.

While The Great One has been at loggerheads with Cody Rhodes since the events of WrestleMania Kickoff, there have been murmurs of The Rock betraying Roman at the event. Hence, WWE naming the 17-time champion as the guest referee would keep fans guessing about The Rock's true intentions during the match, making for an interesting watch.

Former WWE star shares his thoughts on The Rock

Former WWE star and three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, Maven recently shared his honest opinion of The Rock.

Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, the 47-year-old said he is very happy for The Great One's success before hailing him as the nicest guy ever.

"I'm just happy, happy for his success. I tell people all the time, no one deserves the success they've had more than him. He's truly the nicest guy, and what you see on TV, that's him. He's not putting up an act; he's not putting up a front. That is really him."

On another note, with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes locked in for the second night of WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what role The Rock plays in the encounter, if any.

Do you want The Rock to officiate Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.