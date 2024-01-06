17-time WWE champion to return and help Randy Orton dethrone Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring massive twist

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024 after his actions backfired. The Tribal Chief led the way as The Bloodline ruined the number one contender's match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

While Reigns losing may seem unfathomable, the multi-man rules offer WWE a way to take the title off The Big Uce without him getting pinned. Perhaps someone may even take him out during the match, allowing someone else to win. Randy Orton is the likely option, as he is the biggest name among the three challengers.

If that is the plan, expect The Rock to come back at the Royal Rumble and cost Roman Reigns his belt, allowing The Viper to become a 15-time world champion. But why would The Great One do this?

Simple. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman made it clear they weren't entertaining The Rock's call-out from RAW. So, the Hollywood star needs to show up on WWE programming once again to get Reigns' attention. This way, he would be forced to accept the challenge.

The match between the two cousins doesn't need the world title, as their issue goes deeper than that. It is about being The Head of the Table, and The Rock's goal is to end Roman Reigns' dominance of WWE and his family.

How would WrestleMania 40 change if Randy Orton beats Roman Reigns?

Since it is the biggest match WWE can put on, Reigns vs. The Rock could potentially be the main event for Night Two of WrestleMania 40. CM Punk and Seth Rollins seem poised to headline the first night of The Show of Shows, so it should remain so.

The biggest change comes with Randy Orton holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With Roman Reigns and The Rock going into their own feud without the belt, the coast is finally clear for Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

While one might argue he needs to defeat Reigns for the belt, Orton would be a great alternative opponent for The American Nightmare. The two have a lot of history together, so it makes sense for Rhodes to dethrone The Viper to finally win a world title in WWE.

