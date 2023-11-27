17-year veteran to mediate between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential preview

Tonight's WWE RAW preview features the fallout of Survivor Series, which included CM Punk's return. While many fans and professionals were excited about the revelation, that wasn't the case for Seth Rollins. However, their issues may be mediated by another former AEW star.

After almost a decade away from the Stamford-based promotion, CM Punk returned at the end of this year's Survivor Series event. While the former AEW star was out, he threw shots against the company. One superstar who voiced his thoughts about Punk was Seth Rollins, who wasn't too happy upon learning of his return. Both stars could finally meet again tonight on WWE RAW, but Cody Rhodes could ensure peace, even if it's just for the moment.

Expand Tweet

Cody has already had experience of mediating tensions between superstars. He was the one who brought Jey Uso to RAW and managed to get important members of the roster to call a truce with him after his actions while in The Bloodline, barring Drew McIntyre.

Cody could reason to Seth that Punk was just like Rhodes, a person who exited WWE due to their treatment, threw shots at them while at "the other place," but managed to reconcile and set aside their differences. The American Nightmare could also say that if he and Rollins could bury the hatchet for a while, they could do it too.

In this way, the tension between Punk and Rollins could remain but wouldn't explode immediately on WWE RAW and other upcoming weekly shows. They could save their feud for WrestleMania 40 and have an intense build.

What did Seth Rollins say after CM Punk's return to WWE?

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

From the looks of it, the feud between Seth and Punk is already in the works. Aside from Rollins' intense reaction to the recently returned star at Survivor Series, Seth also made a statement on a recent live event.

While at the Peoria House Show, The Visionary said he won't waste much breath on his fellow WWE RAW star. He criticized Punk for trying to tear down WWE during his time away and said he would focus instead on people who have been building the company for the past eight years.

WWE RAW Preview: Which other returning superstar is set to appear on tonight's episode?

Before Punk's return, another star who was absent and returned during the Chicago Premium Live Event was Randy Orton. The Viper joined Cody, Seth, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to defeat The Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what will transpire on CM Punk's first night back on Monday Night RAW.

Will we see Punk and Rollins face off tonight of RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here