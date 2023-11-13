18-year veteran to turn heel and join Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW? Potential twist explored

In recent months, Shinsuke Nakamura has been very active on RAW. While Nakamura was close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane 2023, the Japanese superstar currently seems to be involved in a storyline against The Alpha Academy.

On the latest edition of RAW, Nakamura shared a moment with Otis which may have signaled the beginning of a feud. If this is true, one would have to consider the number of advantages Otis and Alpha Academy have over Nakamura. While it might seem daunting, the latter might have a solution.

There is an angle WWE could book where Akira Tozawa can turn heel to join forces with Shinsuke Nakamura. The promotion can play a storyline where Tozawa and Nakamura bond over their Japanese roots and form a devastating team to take on Alpha Academy and potentially challenge for the Tag Team Championship.

While the angle is speculative, it makes sense because teaming up with Nakamura would help Akira Tozawa get a massive push on the red brand. Until now, Tozawa has mainly been used for fun segments. However, the above-mentioned angle could help establish him as a main fixture on Monday Night RAW.

WWE veteran is not feeling Shinsuke Nakamura's character

Over the last few months, Shinsuke Nakamura has established himself as one of the biggest heels on Monday Night RAW. During his run as a villain, Nakamura also faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and put on a brilliant match. While his new character is liked by many, there are some who aren't feeling it.

One such man who isn't feeling the Japanese wrestler's character is Vince Russo. During his appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW a couple of weeks ago, Russo said he is unable to feel Shinsuke Nakamura's character change. The veteran wrestling figure said:

"Bro, I don’t know, you know, again bro, they are basing this on he had a good match with Seth so now he’s elevated. I’m not feeling that. Who are you gonna put with Nakamura that’s gonna mean anything? I am just not feeling it, bro." [From 55:25 - 55:44]

While there are plenty of opinions about Nakamura's new character, currently WWE has teased a rivalry between him and the Alpha Academy. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this feud and if Nakamura can challenge for a World Title in the future.

