2-time champion to end Gunther's WWE dreams at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Exploring possible teasers from RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. For those unaware, the Ring General returned from a brief hiatus on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where he also expressed his desire to win the 30-man battle royale, besides reminding everyone about his Iron Man performance last year.

Besides this, he also shared a segment with Ludwig Kaiser which led to many believing that the company might be planning for a feud between the Imperium members.

This potential belief arose after the Intercontinental Champion praised Kaiser on Monday Night RAW for showing his brutal side by injuring Kofi Kingston. The tension between these two was visible when Xavier Woods mentioned Gunther as Kaiser's "Daddy."

Further, Gunther hugged the two-time NXT Tag Champion after the latter efficiently dealt with Woods in a singles' match. However, this segment seems to be planting seeds for a future showdown between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

The potential scenario could see the Imperium member eliminating the Ring General in the traditional match and shattering his dream in the process. However, in the aftermath, Gunther might confront Ludwig to lay the platform for their showdown at WrestleMania 40.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold when Gunther enters the traditional Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble 2024?

As Royal Rumble is famous for its surprises, it seems like the return of Brock Lesnar is also on the horizon for this event. According to the recent reports, the Beast Incarnate will be back soon on the television which seems to be an indication of his participation in the next premium live event.

If this scenario unfolds, then Lesnar is highly expected to enter in the 30 Men traditional match. The Beast Incarnate has won the Royal Rumble on a couple of occasions in the past, and he might look to claim his third victory this time around.

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

It will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold when the Beast makes his return to WWE.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return at the Royal Rumble? Tell us in the comment box.

